Goat yoga is the latest trend and it’s here to Namaste

Olivia Smith/ABC News(WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore.) — Have you ever taken a yoga class? How about a class where goats are strolling around and interacting with the yogis? That’s what happens in Willamette Valley, Oregon, where Lainey Morse started goat yoga classes in August 2016.

Morse said a goat therapy idea first came to her during a rough period in her life.

“It’s impossible to be sad and depressed when there’s baby goats jumping around,” she said.

The 45-year-old already had goats as pets on her farm. The idea originally started as a goat happy hour, where people would get to spend time with …read more