Going Back Again: Buckingham and McVie line up second tour leg in support of their duo album

Credit: John RussoFleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will finish their first-ever tour as a duo on Friday with a concert in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the longtime band mates have now announced a new 22-date run of fall U.S. shows. The trek gets underway October 14 in San Jose, California, and is mapped out through a November 16 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Among the other cities Buckingham and McVie will visit during the outing: San Diego; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; St. Louis; Minneapolis; Milwaukee; Charleston, West Virginia; Louisville, Kentucky; Orlando and …read more