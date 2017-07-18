Going for more dates: Yes adds shows to North American summer tour

Credit: Glenn GottliebYes has extended and expanded its North American summer tour into late September, adding several shows during and after its previously announced Yestival trek that features opening acts Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy and Todd Rundgren.

The new dates include an August 28 concert in San Diego with just Palmer’s band, five September gigs with only Rundgren and a number of shows without any support acts.

The prog-rock legends, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April, kick off their Yestival 2017 trek with an August 4 …read more


