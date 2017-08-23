Golden Haze! Debut Jimi Hendrix Experience album, “Are You Experienced,” got its US release 50 years ago today

Experience Hendrix LLC/Sony Music EntertainmentToday marks the 50th anniversary of the U.S. release of The Jimi Hendrix Experience‘s debut album, Are You Experienced. One of only three studio efforts that Jimi Hendrix put out during his short lifetime, the album was packed with memorable songs that showcased his innovative, mind-blowing playing and mastery of guitar effects.

Are You Experienced‘s U.S. track list includes such classic tunes as “Purple Haze,” “Manic Depression,” “The Wind Cries Mary,” “Fire,” “Foxy Lady” and the band’s enduring cover of “Hey Joe.” While the album peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200, …read more


