Gonzaga Inks Petrusev to NLI in Early Signing Period

Gonzaga signs 6-11 big man from Serbia

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few announced the signing of Filip Petrusev to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday.

Filip Petrusev, 6-11, 225, Forward, Belgrade, Serbia (Montverde Academy)

Petrusev is considered one of the top young prospects in European basketball. He played a key role in helping Serbia win the Under-18 European Championship this summer, averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per 40 minutes en route to being named the fourth-best NBA prospect at the U18s by ESPN.com.

Petrusev attended the NBA Basketball Without Borders Camp in Tel Aviv, and he recently enrolled at Montverde Academy in Florida.

“Petrusev is a highly skilled and versatile big man who is capable of playing either power forward or center,” ESPN.com’s Jonathan Givony said. “He is an excellent shooter, passer and ball handler who showed impressive potential defensively with the Serbian national team this summer.”

Petrusev picked the Zags over scholarship offers from a number of programs, including Kansas, Virginia, Utah, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Stanford and Texas Tech.

Few on Petrusev: “We’re ecstatic to have Filip join the program. He has a lot of potential and will be a great fit in our program. He’s a skilled big man that is mobile, can shoot from the three-point line and pass. He will make others around him better. We’re expecting a lot from him.”

Petrusev on signing with GU: “I’m extremely excited to continue my basketball career at Gonzaga University. I feel like that’s the best overall fit for me, knowing the way they play and their tradition of developing big international guys like myself. GU is also a big time basketball school with an awesome environment to play and live in.”