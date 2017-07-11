Good Samaritans form human chain to rescue swimmers caught in rip current off Florida coast

Courtesy Rosalind Beckton(PANAMA CITY, Fla.) — A normal day at the beach turned into a heroic moment Saturday when a group of strangers formed a human chain that stretched into the ocean to rescue swimmers stuck in a rip current.

Derek Simmons, 26, and his wife, Jessica Simmons, 29, came up with the idea to start the chain when they saw a group of around nine swimmers struggling to stay afloat off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.

“The only thing that popped into my mind was if you’ve ever watched ants, when one of their babies is in trouble and …read more