Goodbye England’s Rose: 20 years after Diana’s death, Elton’s tribute single is still tops

ABC/Randy HolmesTwenty years ago today, we said goodbye to England’s Rose. That’s how we’ll always think of Princess Diana — who died at age 36 — thanks to Elton John‘s tribute to her, “Candle in the Wind ’97.”

Twenty years later, the song remains the best-selling single in British history — and, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the second best-selling single of all time, with 33 million copies sold worldwide. Only Bing Crosby‘s “White Christmas,” which pre-dates the existence of the U.S. and U.K. singles charts, has sold more.

