Goodbye, Las Vegas Strip: Elton John ending Caesars Palace residency

Denise Truscello/WireImageIf you haven’t seen Elton John’s Las Vegas show The Million Dollar Piano yet, get your tickets now — it’s coming to an end next year.

Tickets for what will be the 14 final performances of the show, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, go on sale this Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m. PT. By the time the show closes, on May 19, 2018, Elton will have played 207 performances of The Million Dollar Piano, which began in 2011. His previous residency show, The Red Piano, closed in 2009.

