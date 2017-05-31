Google Earth offering a virtual tour of historic Beatles sites in honor of “Sgt. Pepper” album’s 50th anniversary

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesIn celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band this week, the Google Earth geographical program has created a special virtual tour of famous sites in Beatles history.

The special feature lets viewers visit nine locations across the globe significant to the Fab Four, starting with the Cavern Club, the famous venue in the band’s hometown, Liverpool, U.K., where The Beatles played many early gigs.

Google Earth’s Beatles tour then brings the viewer to Penny Lane in Liverpool; Indra Club 64 in Hamburg, …read more


