GoPro-Wearing Guide Dog Brings Awareness to ‘Super Hard’ Job

Amit Patel(NEW YORK) — One blind British man is using his beloved guide dog to raise awareness about the tough job the canines have maneuvering around the city.

When Amit Patel lost his eyesight nearly five years ago due to a disorder called keratoconus his entire life changed, he told ABC News.

Keratoconus is when the shape of one’s cornea changes, causing limited sight, blurred vision and glare, according to WebMD. It’s most often treated with transplants.

Patel had eight corneal transplants, four in each eye, that were eventually unsuccessful because his body rejected each one, he said.

"Before, I was outgoing. I