Gordon Lightfoot, Kenny Rogers, Georgia Satellites to play 2018 Stagecoach Festival

Courtesy of Goldenvoice/Stagecoach FestivalThe annual Stagecoach Festival focuses mainly on country music, but the event also has traditionally featured some well-known folk and rock artists, and the forthcoming 12th installment of the fest is no exception. Gordon Lightfoot, The Georgia Satellites and Molly Hatchet are among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2018 edition of Stagecoach, which is scheduled to run from April 27 to April 29 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Veteran Canadian singer/songwriter Lightfoot will play the final day of the festival, as will country-pop legend Kenny Rogers, while