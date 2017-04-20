Governor proclaims Friday “Prince Day” in Minnesota

John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesFriday will be Prince Day in the late music icon’s home state of Minnesota.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Mark Drayton declared Friday, April 21, 2017 — the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death — “Prince Day.”

“Prince and his phenomenal talents led an era of music and showcased Minnesota to the world,” Dayton said in a statement. “This day, we honor a magnificent artist, celebrate his great legacy, and thank him for always making Minnesota his home.”

As part of the commemoration, the Interstate 35W Bridge that crosses the Mississippi in downtown …read more