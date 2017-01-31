“Grace and Frankie”…and Dolly? Lily Tomlin Says It’s Still a Possibility

ABC/Image Group LA Will Dolly Parton ever reunite with her 9 to 5 co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on their new Netflix series, Grace and Frankie?

While the pop-country legend has always indicated her willingness to be on the show, Fonda at one point expressed her doubt about whether her new vehicle with Tomlin was really the right fit. Now, it sounds like she may have changed her mind.

“We’re trying to get her,” Lily told Entertainment Tonight. “She has so much stuff this year that I don’t know if she’s going to be able …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462