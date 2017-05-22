Graduating student inspired to become a nurse after open heart surgery 10 years ago

Photo Magic Media(BOWIE, Md.) — One nursing student, who is set to graduate Tuesday, was inspired to choose the selfless profession after her open heart surgery 10 years ago.

That’s when Linette Iloh met two nurses who had a profound impact on her life.

The Bowie State University senior originally intended to be a lawyer. But that changed when she was studying at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on a full softball scholarship.

“I fell ill,” the Bowie, Maryland, student recalled. “I was sleeping all day.”

Iloh, 27, would later discover that she had pericarditis, or an enlarged heart, and needed immediate open …read more