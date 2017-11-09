Graham Nash announces first tour dates of 2018

Credit: Amy GranthamGraham Nash recently wrapped up his 2017 tour itinerary with an October 15 concert in Milwaukee, and the folk-rock legend has now started lining up dates for next year.

Nash has 10 new confirmed U.S. shows on his 2018 schedule, which gets underway February 29 in Annapolis, Maryland, and is mapped out through a March 18 performance in St. Louis.

Among the other cities the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will visit are Charleston, South Carolina; Atlanta; Nashville; Asheville, North Carolina; and Bloomington, Indiana.