Graham Nash announces new US summer tour dates; talks Jimmy Webb tribute concert

Credit: Amy GranthamAfter wrapping up a spring tour of California last month, Graham Nash will continue to promote his 2016 solo album, This Path Tonight, with a series of U.S. summer shows in a variety of East Coast and Midwest cities.

The new trek kicks off July 11 in Norfolk, Connecticut, and is scheduled to run through an August 19 performance at the Philadelphia Folk Festival in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.

Accompanying Nash at the upcoming shows, as he has on all of his previous dates in support of This Path Tonight, will be guitarist Shane Fontayne.


