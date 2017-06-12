Graham Nash, Carmine Appice among noted musicians serving as artist ambassadors for 2017 Make Music Day

Amy Grantham; Bobby Bank/Getty ImagesGraham Nash and Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice are among the well-known musicians who have signed on to be artist ambassadors for 2017’s Make Music Day, which takes place June 21. The annual celebration will feature thousands of free outdoor concerts, music lessons and jam sessions in more than 60 cities across the U.S.

Other artist ambassadors for the campaign include Carmine’s brother, former Black Sabbath and Dio drummer Vinny Appice, avant-garde composer Philip Glass, Suzanne Vega, Alex Skolnick, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and New York Yankees legend and guitarist Bernie Williams.

Expect the ambassadors …read more