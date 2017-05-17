Graham Nash, Michael Stipe among artists contributing to Chelsea Manning benefit album

Credit: Amy GranthamGraham Nash is among the many musicians who have contributed songs to Hugs for Chelsea, a benefit album to support Chelsea Manning, who was released from military prison Wednesday morning after seven years of incarceration.

Hugs for Chelsea includes Nash’s song “Almost Gone,” which the folk-rock legend co-wrote with Crosby, Stills & Nash touring keyboardist James Raymond about Manning in 2011. The 32-track album also features a song from frequent Bruce Springsteen collaborator Tom Morello‘s acoustic solo project The Nightwatchman, and tunes by a variety of others artists. Additionally, R.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe provides a 30-second spoken-word intro to the …read more