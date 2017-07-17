Graham Nash says playing solo shows at intimate venues is “really a joy”

Credit: Amy GranthamGraham Nash kicked off a new U.S. solo tour last week in support of his 2016 album, This Path Tonight. The folk-rock legend tells ABC Radio that these smaller-scale solo concerts have given him the chance to connect more directly with fans than he did playing shows with Crosby, Stills and Nash.

“I’ve been playing these intimate theaters and it’s really a joy,” Nash declares, “because I can see [the audience], I can look in their eyes and know if I’m communicating, whether I’m reaching them, whether I’m doing my job.”

According to …read more