Graham Nash schedules North American fall tour; new photo exhibit opens in NYC

Credit: Amy GranthamGraham Nash has added a series of fall North American dates to his 2017 tour itinerary. The new shows, which follow a previously announced U.S. summer trek, run from a September 23 concert in West Long Branch, New Jersey, through an October 15 gig in Milwaukee.

Nash will continue to promote his 2016 solo album, This Path Tonight, on the fall outing, which also includes stops in New Hampshire; Vermont; Buffalo, New York; Madison, Wisconsin; and six cities in Ontario, Canada. Accompanying Graham at the shows will be guitarist …read more