Graham Nash speaks his mind with his politically charged NYC photo exhibition

Credit: Amy GranthamGraham Nash, currently on a break between solo tour legs, recently attended the opening of a new exhibition of his photography called Eye2Eye at the Walter Wickiser Gallery in New York City. The collection includes images that reflect the outspoken folk-rock veteran’s feelings about the actions of President Donald Trump‘s administration.

“I really believe that as an artist, we’ve gotta tell the truth as much as we can, but we definitely have to talk about the times in which we live,” Nash tells ABC Radio. “And with what’s going on …read more