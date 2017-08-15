Graham Nash to be honored with special award during 2017 Americana Music Festival in Nashville

Credit: Amy GranthamHaving long used his voice to raise awareness about political, social and environmental causes, Graham Nash has been chosen to receive the Americana Music Association’s 2017 Spirit of Americana: Free Speech in Music Award.

The British folk-rock legend will be presented with the honor at the organization’s 16th Annual Honors & Awards event, taking place Wednesday, September 13, at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The ceremony is part of the 18th annual AmericanaFest: The Americana Music Festival and Conference, which runs from September 12 to September 17 and will …read more