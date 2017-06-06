Grammy Salute to Music Legends honoring Sly Stone, Velvet Underground and others scheduled for July

Courtesy of The Recording AcademyThe latest edition of the Grammy Salute to Music Legends event, which celebrates the Recording Academy’s 2017 Special Merit Awards winners, will take place July 11 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The gala will feature various tribute performances saluting the honorees, which were announced this past December and include the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award and Technical Grammy Award.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Sly and the Family Stone frontman Sly Stone and the influential Lou Reed-led band The Velvet Underground, as well as …read more