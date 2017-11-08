Grammy-winning arranger Paul Buckmaster dead at 71; collaborated with Elton, Bowie & many others

Courtesy of BuckmasterSound.comPaul Buckmaster, an arranger and composer who worked with Elton John, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and many other famous musicians, died Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to the McDaniel Entertainment PR firm. He was 71.

The London-born musician found early success with his orchestral arrangement for Bowie’s classic 1969 song “Space Oddity,” and soon began a fruitful collaborative relationship with Elton that included work on such hits as “Your Song,” “Levon” and “Tiny Dancer.” Buckmaster also arranged strings on the 1971 Rolling Stones tunes “Moonlight Mile” and “Sway.”

