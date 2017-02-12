Grammy-winning jazz, pop & R&B vocalist Al Jarreau dead at 76

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesGrammy-winning jazz, pop and R&B vocalist Al Jarreau, perhaps bestknown to non-jazz audiences for singing the theme song to hit ’80s TV show Moonlighting, has died. He was 76. In recent days, he’d been hospitalized for exhaustion, according to his Twitter feed, and announced he was retiring from live performing.

A statement on his official website reads, “Al Jarreau passed away today, February 12, 2017. He will be missed…his 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was …read more


