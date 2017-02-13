Grammys 2017 — the performances

Bruno Mars performs a tribute to Prince; Monty Brinton/CBSAs usual, Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were less about the awards, and more about the performances, as unexpected artists duetted with one another, and artists who perhaps weren’t household names going into the show proved why they were nominated in the first place. Here’s rundown of who sang what:

Adele opened the show with a simple, stark performance of “Hello” — she sang on a darkened stage surrounded by a circle of light.

The Weeknd, introduced by Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris, teamed with Daft Punk, in all their robot glory, …read more


