Grand Funk Railroad Releases High-Fidelity Version of Its Classic 1974 Album, “Shinin’ On”

Courtesy of Audio FidelityGrand Funk Railroad‘s memorable 1974 album, Shinin’ On, has just been reissued as a limited-edition high-fidelity Super Audio CD, a.k.a. an SACD. Founding drummer/singer Don Brewer tells ABC Radio that the remasteredd recording “sounds amazing,” while also noting that the new release recreates the album’s original 3-D cover art and comes packaged with a pair of 3-D glasses.

Coming on the heels of Grand Funk’s hugely successful 1973 album We’re an American Band, Shinin’ On found the Michigan rockers continuing to explore a more commercial sound, once again with help from producer Todd Rundgren. Shinin’ On …read more