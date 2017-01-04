Grandfather, Grandson Share New Year’s Day Birthday 53 Years Apart

(Courtesy Amanda Connell) Angus Connell, is pictured here with his grandfather, Leon Longan. Angus was born at Mason General Hospital in Shelton, Washington, Jan. 1, 2017. Longan was born 53 years ago on Jan. 1, 1964 in the same facility, back when it was under the name Shelton Hospital. (SHELTON, Wash.) — A baby was born this past New Year’s Day at a hospital in northwestern Washington where, coincidentally, his grandfather was also born 53 years earlier.

The grandfather, Leon Longan, was born on Jan. 1, 1964, at Shelton Hospital in Shelton, Washington, according to Virginia J. McCarty, CEO of McCarty …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462