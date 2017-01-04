Grandfather, Grandson Share New Year’s Day Birthday 53 Years Apart

(Courtesy Amanda Connell) Angus Connell, is pictured here with his grandfather, Leon Longan. Angus was born at Mason General Hospital in Shelton, Washington, Jan. 1, 2017. Longan was born 53 years ago on Jan. 1, 1964 in the same facility, back when it was under the name Shelton Hospital. (SHELTON, Wash.) — A baby was born this past New Year’s Day at a hospital in northwestern Washington where, coincidentally, his grandfather was also born 53 years earlier.

