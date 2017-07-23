Grandma and granddaughter will rock same dress to family wedding

Courtesy of Jenn Miller(KINGSTON, Pa.) — Jenn Miller, 19, and her grandma, Susan Grey, 70, are like best friends.

“We are super close,” Miller of Kingston, Pennsylvania, told ABC News.

So when the granddaughter bought a cute dress to wear to her cousin’s wedding this September in Ohio, her grandmother loved it so much, she bought an identical dress.

“I ordered the dress, and I took a picture and sent it to her and asked if it was OK to wear my cousin’s wedding,” Miller recalled. “She said, ‘You mind if I try it on? I really like the sleeves on it.’ I …read more