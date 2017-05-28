Grandmother celebrated in photo shoot after battling cancer

Ashley Larson(NICEVILLE, Florida) — Ashley Larson was having such a hard time coping with her mother’s cancer diagnosis that she stopped doing one of the things she loves most: photography.

“I’ve been shooting since I was a kid,” Larson, 27, told ABC News. “But when my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was having a hard time coping with it. I stopped taking photography clients. My heart just wasn’t in it anymore.”

Larson’s mom, Diane Willoughby, was diagnosed with breast cancer last May.

Willoughby, 57, who has four children including Larson, told ABC News that she “didn’t really know what to think” …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462