Grandmother celebrated in photo shoot after battling cancer

Ashley Larson(NICEVILLE, Florida) — Ashley Larson was having such a hard time coping with her mother’s cancer diagnosis that she stopped doing one of the things she loves most: photography.

“I’ve been shooting since I was a kid,” Larson, 27, told ABC News. “But when my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was having a hard time coping with it. I stopped taking photography clients. My heart just wasn’t in it anymore.”

Larson’s mom, Diane Willoughby, was diagnosed with breast cancer last May.

Willoughby, 57, who has four children including Larson, told ABC News that she “didn’t really know what to think” …read more