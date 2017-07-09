Grandmother celebrates 90th birthday with an epic cake smash

Pardon My French Photography(SYDNEY) — An Australian woman who will turn 90 years old on Wednesday said she felt like a kid again when she did a cake smash to fete her milestone birthday.

Photos of Ethel Ford having fun devouring a red velvet cake while wearing a white tutu, pearls and a tiara, have gone viral.

It was all her photographer-granddaughter Brigitte Godwin’s idea.

“I just thought it’d be fun. She’s turning 90. Why not get your hands dirty?” the Adelaide, Australia woman told ABC News. “I didn’t tell her. That’s the best part of it.”

So when Ford showed up at Godwin’s …read more


