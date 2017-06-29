Grateful Dead and fans Meet-Up at the Movies again

Courtesy of Fathom EventsThe Grateful Dead are returning to movie theaters for the seventh year in a row.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies 2017 is offering a special one-night-only film event on Tuesday, August 1, which would have been the late Jerry Garcia’s 75th birthday.

This year’s Meet-Up features Garcia and band mates Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Brent Mydland and Bob Weir performing a previously unreleased concert at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. on July 12, 1989. The concert also featured a guest appearance on two songs by future Dead touring member Bruce Hornsby.

