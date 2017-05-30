Greg Kihn Band releases “Rekihndled,” first album of new material in more than 20 years

Riot RecordsVeteran pop-rockers the Greg Kihn Band recently released their first new album of original tunes in 21 years, the aptly and cleverly titled Rekihndled. The new collection features 11 tracks, including the lead single, “Big Pink Flamingos.”

Frontman Greg Kihn says he put the songs on Rekihndled together with two of his longtime band mates — bassist Robert Berry and lead guitarist Ry Kihn, Greg’s son.

“Twenty years is a very long time, but I am more proud of this effort than any of the others,” says Greg. “Working with Ry and Robert was …read more