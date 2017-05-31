Gregg Allman funeral set for Saturday in Macon, fans invited to line motorcade route

Joel Fried/Getty ImagesGregg Allman will be buried on Saturday in Macon, Georgia, and although the services will be private, the family is inviting fans to line the motorcade route between the funeral home and the cemetery, the Macon Telegraph reports.

Allman will be buried at Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery, next to his brother Duane and late Allman Brothers band mate Berry Oakley.

“The family is hoping to keep this between 75 and 100 people,” Allman’s manager Michael Lehman tells the paper. And, he notes, at Gregg’s request, attire will be casual. “No suits,” Lehman …read more