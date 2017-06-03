Gregg Allman laid to rest next to brother Duane in Macon, Georgia

Ron Pownall/Getty ImagesAllman Brothers Band singer and co-founder Gregg Allman was laid to rest Saturday afternoon at a private funeral in Macon, Georgia.

The ceremony was held at Snow’s Memorial Chapel in Macon, the same place where the funeral for Gregg’s brother, Duane Allman, was held in November of 1971, after Duane was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Allman’s former wife, Cher, was among the mourners at the service, reports Rolling Stone, as were fellow Allman Brothers Band members Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. Also attending was former president and longtime Allman friend Jimmy …read more