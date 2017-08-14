Gregg Allman tribute events to mark release of late singer’s final album, “Southern Blood”

Credit: Patricia O’DriscollWith the late Gregg Allman‘s final studio album, Southern Blood, scheduled to be released September 8, a series of special events have been lined up coinciding with the arrival of the record.

The first installment of the Southern Blood: Celebrating Gregg Allman series will be held September 7 at the Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles.

The event will feature Gregg’s son Devon; Southern Blood producer Don Was; Scott Sharrard, guitarist and musical director of Allman’s solo band; and Gregg’s longtime manager Michael Lehman in an evening of conversation and musical performances.

Grammy Museum executive director Scott Goldman will …read more


