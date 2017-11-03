Gregg Allman tribute to be featured during Georgia Bulldogs football halftime celebration Saturday

Credit: Ian RawnThe life and music of Gregg Allman will be saluted by the University of Georgia this Saturday, November 4, at a special halftime celebration during a football game between the school’s team, the Bulldogs, and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The late Allman Brothers Band frontman will be honored for his career musical achievements and his support of the University’s music-education programs.

In 2015, Allman partnered with the University of Georgia’s Music Business Program to establish a scholarship fund for students attending the institution’s respected Hugh Hodgson School of Music. The halftime …read more