Gregg Allman’s final album, ‘Southern Blood,’ out September 8; pre-order it now

Rounder RecordsIt’s been two months since Gregg Allman died, with his album Southern Blood still in production. Now we’ve got a release date for the rock legend’s final studio project.

Southern Blood will be released September 8, and is available to order today via GreggAllman.com. It’ll come in at least a half-dozen configurations, including a standard CD, a deluxe CD with two extra tracks and a bonus DVD, a limited edition first-run LP on colored vinyl with an exclusive lithograph, and various other packages that include tee-shirts …read more


