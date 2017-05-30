Gregg Allman’s manager shares details of singer’s final days & final album

Ron Pownall/Getty ImagesMichael Lehman managed Gregg Allman‘s career from 2004 until the singer’s death on Saturday due to complications from liver cancer, and he says Allman was involved in new music up until the end.

As it became clear that Allman was dying, “[W]e started talking about preserving his legacy, and especially the new record, Southern Blood — that made him light up,” Lehman tells Variety.

Allman began work on the album more than a year ago with producer Don Was in the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Lehman confirms …read more