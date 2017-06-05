Gregg Allman’s musical compatriots join for jam after late singer’s funeral

Joel Fried/Getty ImagesWhat would Gregg Allman‘s final send-off be without a jam?

The Allman Brothers Band singer and co-founder was laid to rest Saturday afternoon at a private funeral in Macon, Georgia, and afterwards ABB drummer Jaimoe Johanson and bass player Berry Oakley Jr. — son of late Allmans bass player Berry Oakley — joined Allman’s solo band music director Scott Sharrard and percussionist Mark Quinones, among others, for a four-hour jam at the Allmans official museum, The Big House, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Variety posted a clip of the band wailing its …read more


