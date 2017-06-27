Grieving dad hears deceased daughter’s heart beat in donor recipient

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A grieving Midwestern father stopped in Louisiana this month to hear his deceased daughter’s heart beat inside a donor recipient during his cycling trip from Wisconsin to Florida as part of an effort to increase funding for organ donation.

Bill Conner of Madison, Wisconsin, decided to go on the 2,000-mile trek after his 20-year-old daughter, Abbey, died while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, in January.

"On her winter break with her brother … they both were found unconscious, face down in chest deep water in the resort's pool," Conner wrote on his GoFundMe page of the Florida accident. "Unfortunately,