Grieving mom puts face to opioid crisis, one portrait at a time

ABCNews.com(CONCORD, N.H.) — A mother in New Hampshire is using a paintbrush to heal from her daughter’s drug-related death and to help others who are suffering.

Anne Marie Zanfagna’s daughter, Jacqueline, died in October 2014 of a heroin overdose. Returning to oil painting as a form of therapy, the mother and artist began creating a joyful portrait of Jacqueline.

“It just started as something from my heart, but then I realized you can influence people when you have pictures to go along with the numbers so they can see our lost children,” Zanfagna told ABC affiliate WMUR-TV.

Her influence materialized into Angels of …read more


