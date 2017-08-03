Groundbreaking study demonstrates promise, controversy of gene editing in embryos

DigitalVision/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — In a groundbreaking experiment, an international team of scientists on Wednesday officially reported the successful elimination of a genetic disease from human embryos.

It’s potentially a huge step for medicine, but also a controversial one. While these embryos, which a team led by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University edited using a novel gene-editing procedure known as CRISPR-Cas9, were destroyed rather than implanted into a womb, some said this type of genetic manipulation opens the door to other possibilities in human engineering.

Below are answers to some of the common questions about this research.

