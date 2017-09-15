‘Growing Pains’ star Joanna Kerns reveals she underwent a double mastectomy

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Actress Joanna Kerns recently revealed in an interview that she underwent a double mastectomy last December to reduce the recurrence of cancer.

The “Growing Pains” star told People magazine she was recently “given an all clear — the best of the results I could have had.”

ABC News reached out to a rep for Kerns, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Kerns, 64, was diagnosed last November with ductal carcinoma in situ, a non-invasive cancer where abnormal cells are found in the lining of breast milk ducts. The actress underwent a double mastectomy a month …read more