‘Gryffindogs’ or ‘Hufflefluff:’ Animal shelter sorts dogs into Hogwarts-themed houses

(Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando) Dogs at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando that have not yet been stored, stay in the Pawgwarts house.(ORLANDO, Fla.) — An animal shelter in Florida has sprinkled some Harry Potter-inspired magic into its dog adoption process.

Dogs at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando are now being sorted into the same four Hogwarts houses made famous by J.K. Rowling’s book series.

Much like the Sorting Hat did at Hogwarts, Pet Alliance staff divide adoptable dogs into the houses of “Gryffindogs” (Gryffindor), “Ravenpaw” (Ravenclaw), “Hufflefluff” (Hufflepuff) or “Slobberin” (Slytherin) based on their personalities. Employees observe the dogs …read more