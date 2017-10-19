Guitar Eric Clapton played in the early ’90s after retiring his famous “Blackie” Stratocaster being auctioned

Courtesy of San Francisco Art ExchangeWhen Eric Clapton auctioned off his favorite guitar “Blackie” in 2004 for a then-record price of $959,500, he also sold the similarly designed guitar that replaced his famous Fender Stratocaster, for around $200,000. Now, the owner of the latter guitar has decided to put it up for bid, with the sale being handled by San Francisco Art Exchange.

“The Heir to Blackie,” as the instrument has been nicknamed, was used by Clapton from 1990 to 1993. Among the famous events at which Eric …read more