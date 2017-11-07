Guitarist Earl Slick, Rolling Stones backing singer Bernard Fowler join Celebrating David Bowie tour

Courtesy of CdBThe recently announced 2018 Celebrating David Bowie tour, featuring various musicians who toured with the late rock legend over the years, has confirmed some new additions to its lineup of performers. Longtime David Bowie guitarist Earl Slick and Rolling Stones backing singer Bernard Fowler will take part in the North American trek, which runs from a February 10 concert in Silver Spring, Maryland, through a March 11 show in Portland, Oregon.

"I'm happy to announce that I am officially joining my longtime [Bowie] band mates starting


