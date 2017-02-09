Guitarist Nancy Wilson Excited About New Side Project Roadcase Royale; Insists Heart Is “Not Over”

Credit: Julie BergmanHeart guitarist Nancy Wilson is gearing up for the launch of Roadcase Royale, her new side project with ex-Prince backing singer Liv Warfield.

Wilson tells ABC Radio that the band is planning to hit the road in April for a couple of weeks. She also reveals that the group has amassed about six original songs, while admitting that they haven’t decided exactly how they’ll put them out.

“We’re hoping to…release a song here and a song there kind of gradually, so that it’s not just one big ‘here’s a whole bunch of …read more