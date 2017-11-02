Guitars played by McCartney, Hendrix, Springsteen & others part of NYC memorabilia auction

Guitars once played by Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, Jerry Garcia (Courtesy of Guernsey’s)An impressive variety of guitars previously owned or played by such rock legends as Paul McCartney, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Jerry Garcia will be up for bid at a music memorabilia auction on December 2 at Bohemian National Hall in New York City. The Legendary Guitars & Musical Treasures sale, hosted by Guernsey’s auction house, also features other rare instruments, as well as various historic concert and studio recordings.

The auction includes a gold 1953 Gibson Les Paul guitar that McCartney …read more