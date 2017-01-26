Guys on Tour: Duran Duran Lines Up New 2017 Concerts

Credit: Stephanie PistelDuran Duran has announced a series of spring tour dates that includes shows in the U.S. and South America. The trek kicks off with a March 17-18 stand in Rancho Mirage, California, and is mapped out through an April 8 concert in Atlanta.

The New Wave legends’ other stateside shows will take place in Dallas, Houston and Hollywood, Florida. The Latin American portion of the tour includes performances at Lollapalooza Festivals on March 26 in Sao Paolo, Brazil; April 1 in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and April 2 in Santiago, Chile.

